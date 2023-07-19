Oppenheimer which is all set to release on July 21 has been certified by the Central Board of Film Certification in India, only a day before its release. It comes as a surprise that this film has received a U/A rating despite the sex scenes, nudity, and the fact that it is based on devastating real life events. In the official certificate released on Twitter, it is stated that the word "Asshole" has been muted and deleted from the subtitles as well, with an addition of the usual anti-smoking signs. Oppenheimer: Cillian Murphy Reveals Christopher Nolan's World War II Biopic Took Only 57 Days to Shoot.

Just in. Oppenheimer has been certified by the Central Board of Film Certification for theatrical release in India, a day before it is scheduled to come out. Unexpectedly, it has received a U/A rating according to the CBFC website. #CBFCWatch pic.twitter.com/6WXDypAcPO — Aroon Deep (@AroonDeep) July 19, 2023

