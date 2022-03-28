Troy Kotsur bagged another award and this time it is an Oscar. He won the Best Supporting Actor award for CODA. While this was a special moment, what made it extra special was Minari actress Youn Yuh-Jung giving away the award. She learned how to say Troy's name in sign language to give away the award.

Check Out The Picture from This Moment Below:

MINARI Best Supporting Actress winner Youn Yuh-jung learning how to sign Troy Kotsur's name so she could announce his Best Supporting Actor win for CODA is incredibly sweet and classy. And watching the audience do the sign-language version of applause made me tear up. pic.twitter.com/xV7ujBhZvx — Tasha Robinson (@TashaRobinson) March 28, 2022

