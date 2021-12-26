Christmas is here and the festival is all about spending quality time with your loved ones. Having said that, the internet is filled with celebrity posts where we see them sharing their version of the X-mas celebration. Now, joining the bandwagon is Nick Jonas who shared a loved-up click with Priyanka Chopra and it's cute. In the photo, we get to see PeecCee seated on Nick's lap as he plants a kiss on her cheek. Not to miss, the Christmas tree in the backdrop and the couple's fur babies - Diana, Gino, and Panda.

Nick Jonas Kisses Priyanka Chopra:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

