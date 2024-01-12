Priyanka Chopra treated her fans to a series of selfies clicked by none other than baby Maltie Marie. The toddler’s keen eye and undeniable cuteness factor in each image make this series truly unmissable. These selfies, captured by the cutie pie, seem to have been taken during her car travels. The pictures offer glimpses of her pretty eyes and adorable hairstyle. The global icon shared the pictures on her Insta Story, and we are sure, they are sure to brighten up your day. Baby Malti Marie’s Beach Vacay Photos With Parents Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Are Too Cute To Be Missed! Check Out the Family’s Cabo Holiday Pics.

Baby Maltie Marie’s Selfies

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@priyankachopra)

