Queen Charlotte- A Bridgerton Story teaser is out and it showcases Charlotte's arrival at court and her first meeting with King George. The tension in their relationship is the highlight of the show while moving forward with intimacies and brewing romance is what we see in the teaser of the Netflix show that is set to premiere on May 4. Sex/Life Season 2 Trailer: Sarah Shahi’s Erotic Netflix Series Gets Hotter, Sexier and Darker As It Returns on March 2 (Watch Video).

Queen Charlotte- A Bridgerton Story Teaser Out

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)