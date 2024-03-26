Rapper Sean Diddy Combs is currently under federal investigation following a series of lawsuits alleging involvement in sex trafficking, sexual assault, illegal narcotics, and firearms, according to NBC News. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) conducted search warrants on March 25 at Combs' properties in Los Angeles and Miami, with warrants issued out of the Southern District of New York. It remains unclear whether the rapper himself was present during the raids. Former Male Employee Accuses Sean 'Diddy' Combs of Sexual Assault, Allegations Include Claims of Rapper Walking Around Naked.

Watch Rapper Diddy's Home Rigged

BREAKING: Rapper Diddy's Los Angeles home has been raided by Homeland Security in connection to a federal s*x trafficking investigation. According to investigators, Diddy's Miami home was also raided. Multiple women have come forward accusing Diddy of beatings, s*xual assault… pic.twitter.com/pZeSuyqc5S — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 25, 2024

