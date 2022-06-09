Rebel Moon just had a highly respected actor join its cast. Two time Academy Award Winner Anthony Hopkins has joined the cast of Zack Snyder's upcoming sci-fi film on Netflix. Hopkins will voice the character of Jimmy, a sentient JC1435 battle robot. Hopkins is being joined by Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein and more. Rebel Moon: Zack Snyder Shows Off Alien Creature Makeup From His Netflix Sci-Fi Film! (Watch Video).

Zack Snyder's REBEL MOON adds two-time Academy Award winner Anthony Hopkins in the voice acting role of Jimmy, a sentient JC1435 mechanized battle robot and one-time defender of the slain King. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/dpUl4vzWgO — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 8, 2022

Director Zack Snyder later shared an image of the character on Twitter as well. With the image titled HOPKINS, the director confirmed the actor's involvement and showed us our first look at what to expect.

