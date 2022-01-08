Hollywood legend Sidney Poitier, the first Black actor to win the Best Actor Academy Award, has died at 94. He was known for his portrayal of determined, dignified heroes in films like To Sir With Love and Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner. President Joe Biden, former Presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton also remembered the late actor. Hollywood celebs Mark Ruffalo, Halle Berry, Lupita Nyong’o and others mourn the loss of the late legend.

Celebs Mourn the Loss of Sidney Poitier

Mark Ruffalo

Immediately dispelling the perverted, obscene, and misinformed notion of white supremacy in every beautifully human, artistic and dignified way = Sidney Poitier. https://t.co/aU4ptHBKCx — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) January 7, 2022

Halle Berry

(1/3) “A tiny bit of myself is lost when my friends are gone,” Sidney Poitier wrote in his book LIFE BEYOND MEASURE. My dear Sidney, an enormous part of my soul weeps at your passing. In your ninety-four years on this planet, you left an indelible mark with your extraordinary… pic.twitter.com/VzVR6FOLWM — Halle Berry (@halleberry) January 7, 2022

Lupita Nyong’o

Sidney Poitier, my hero. A life so well lived. pic.twitter.com/x6DyUnGQ6q — Lupita Nyong'o (@Lupita_Nyongo) January 7, 2022

Barack Obama

Through his groundbreaking roles and singular talent, Sidney Poitier epitomized dignity and grace, revealing the power of movies to bring us closer together. He also opened doors for a generation of actors. Michelle and I send our love to his family and legion of fans. pic.twitter.com/zkYKFSxfKA — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 7, 2022

Bill Clinton

Sidney Poitier changed Hollywood, America, & the world forever through his many unforgettable performances, & through the strength, grace, & dignity he radiated both on screen and off. I’ll always be deeply grateful that I had the chance to spend time with him through the years. pic.twitter.com/IVDrt4OHwb — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) January 7, 2022

Joe Biden

The son of tomato farmers in the Bahamas, Sidney Poitier became the first Black man to win the Academy Award for Best Actor — but the trail he blazed extended leaps and bounds beyond his background or profession. Jill and I send our love and prayers to his loved ones. — President Biden (@POTUS) January 8, 2022

Hillary Clinton

We were all so lucky to share a culture with Sidney Poitier, and benefit from his hand in shaping it. pic.twitter.com/bJaQYFCI1u — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 7, 2022

Jeffrey Wright

Sidney Poitier. What a landmark actor. One of a kind. What a beautiful, gracious, warm, genuinely regal man. RIP, Sir. With love. (📷Sam Falk/NYT) pic.twitter.com/5ZaKxxPdxw — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) January 7, 2022

Kerry Washington

We lost an elegant King today. Thank you Sidney Poitier. For not only opening the door, but for walking in this world with endless grace and excellence, so that today, still, we follow behind you, reaching toward the example that you set. Rest In Peace and in Power. We love you. pic.twitter.com/CP2ga9KiHu — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) January 7, 2022

Piers Morgan

Had the pleasure of meeting Sidney Poitier and his delightful wife Joanna at a dinner party at Jackie Collins’ LA home a few years ago, and they told me this lovely story which I wrote about in my Mail diary. They had one of the great Hollywood marriages. 👇👇 pic.twitter.com/MfCoXa8zHf — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 7, 2022

Debbie Allen

You opened the door for us all. We will forever speak your name, #SidneyPoitier! ❤️🕊 pic.twitter.com/WycHpmzoG3 — Debbie Allen (@msdebbieallen) January 7, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)