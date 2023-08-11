Charles Melton and Chloe Bennet attended The Eras Tour at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Pics of the Riverdale star with Agents of SHIELD actress have surfaced online. The two, dressed up in casual outfits, were photographed together at Taylor Swift’s concert. Kevin Costner Calls Himself ‘Officially a Swiftie’ After Attending Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Los Angeles (View Pic & Watch Videos).

Charles Melton & Chloe Bennet

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Just Jared (@justjared)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)