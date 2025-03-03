Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco turned heads as they attended the 97th Academy Awards together, marking their official red carpet debut as a couple. The lovebirds walked hand in hand down the prestigious Oscars 2025 red carpet before taking their seats inside the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles for the star-studded event. Their appearance comes just under three months after Selena announced her engagement to the renowned music producer on social media, making this a special night for the duo. Kylie Jenner Attends Oscars 2025 With Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet! Couple Packs on PDA at 97th Academy Awards (See Viral Photos).

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco at 2025 Oscars

Selena Gomez, whose film Emilia Pérez was nominated at the Oscars this year, dazzled in an off-shoulder rose gold Ralph Lauren gown dripping in over 16,000 glass droplets and Rosemont crystals. She completed her look with Bulgari diamond jewellery, including a stunning choker necklace, matching earrings and two diamond rings—alongside her stunning marquise-cut engagement ring from fiancé Benny Blanco. Inside the venue, the couple shared sweet, intimate moments, with Selena flashing smiles at her fiancé as they enjoyed the evening together. Fans couldn’t get enough of their undeniable chemistry, celebrating their adorable Oscars appearance across social media. There are several adorable moments of the couple from the prestigious awards night that have taken the internet by storm, and they are just unmissable. Did You Know Selena Gomez’s Mother, Mandy Teefey, Played Matchmaker for Her Daughter and Benny Blanco?

The Perfect Couple

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ❀SG Fan Page ❀ (@selenagomez___rare)

Stunning Selena Gomez

wow selena gomez at the oscars pic.twitter.com/8VLaHhwfsn — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) March 2, 2025

The Newly Engaged Duo

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco making their way into the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/IXekonCKt2 — Deadline (@DEADLINE) March 2, 2025

Candid Moments

Date night at the #Oscars with Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco (@ItsBennyBlanco) pic.twitter.com/KuWbSpY0o8 — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) March 3, 2025

Adorable Couple

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue Türkiye (@vogueturkiye)

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s red carpet debut as an engaged couple added to the magic of Hollywood’s biggest night. Gomez and Blanco first went public with their relationship in December 2023, confirming their romance after months of speculation. A year later, in December 2024, the singer-actress surprised fans by announcing their engagement on Instagram, sharing a photo of her diamond ring with the caption, ‘forever begins now…’

