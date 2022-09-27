Colombian singer, Shakira will have to 'stand trial for (alleged) tax fraud' as ordered by Spanish court. FYI, she has been accused of failing to pay taxes between 2012 and 2014, for which she can be prisoned for almost eight years. Shakira Says Tax Fraud Allegations Against Her Are False, ‘I’ve Paid Everything They Claimed I Owed, Even Before They Filed a Lawsuit'.

Shakira Tax Fraud Update:

#BREAKING Spanish court orders music superstar Shakira to stand trial for tax fraud pic.twitter.com/fRCrVi8ayZ — AFP News Agency (@AFP) September 27, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)