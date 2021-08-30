Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings starring Simu Liu is one of the most anticipated Marvel films. The film will mark the entry of MCU's first Asian superhero. Talking about the same, Liu says that it feels like a dream come true for him. He goes on to talk about the experience and the nervousness for the release of the film in a clip shared by Marvel.

Check Out What Else He Had To Say In The Video Below:

Witness the rise of a new Marvel Hero. Check out this special behind the scenes look at Marvel Studios’ #ShangChi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and see it in theaters this Friday. Get tickets now: https://t.co/CL8klUee3J pic.twitter.com/8rzOcTr0lH — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 30, 2021

