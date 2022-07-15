Zoe Kazan and Carey Mulligan would be seen essaying the roles of New York Times reporters, Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, respectively, in the upcoming film She Said. Directed by Emmy winner Maria Schrader, the film showcases how the two investigative reporters exposed Hollywood ex-producer Harvey Weinstein’s ‘history of abuse and sexual misconduct against women’. She Said, set to be released in theatres on November 18, is ‘a story that helped propel the #MeToo movement’. She Said: Universal Unveils First Look of Harvey Weinstein Movie at 2022 CinemaCon.

Watch The Trailer Of She Said Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)