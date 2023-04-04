Shrek, Donkey and Princess Fiona is back!!! They are getting back to the big screen for another set of adventure. If reports are to be true, then things are coming together for a fifth Shrek film. After years of rumors and false starts, Shrek 5 is expected to be in making with Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz, and Eddie Murphy as they return to voice for the animated series. The first Shrek was released in 2001, kickstarting a successful franchise and the last movie graced the big screen in 2010's Shrek Forever After but the magic remained the same. After a lot of speculation, it is to be heard that the animated movie is finally happening. 'Looking Like Shrek' Watch Viral Video of Mental Health Support Worker As Her Skin Turns Green After Using Fake Tan!.

Check The Tweet Here:

‘Shrek 5’ is officially in the works with the original voice cast in talks to return (via Variety). pic.twitter.com/UOYsIS0czT — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 4, 2023

