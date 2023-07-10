Opening a country music act can be quite risky - just ask Ernest! Well, as the singer was seen stumbling and falling off stage while performing at his recent gig. He was opening for Morgan Wallen on his One Night at a Time World Tour when he lost his balance and fell completely off stage onto the rails. Have a look. Bebe Rexha Injured After Fan Throws Phone at Her Face During Concert, Nicolas Malvagna Confesses He Thought It Would Be ‘Funny’.

Watch Viral Video:

Country singer Ernest falls off stage while opening for Morgan Wallen. pic.twitter.com/pKuOCol6TK — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 10, 2023

