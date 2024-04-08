Country music star Morgan Wallen was reportedly arrested on grounds of felony charges. The 30-year-old country singer was charged with three felony counts on April 8, early morning, in connection with an incident that occurred at Eric Church on Broadway. As per the reports, some Metro Nashville police officers were standing in front of Chief's Bar on Broadway Sunday night when a chair fell from above them, hitting the ground just feet from where they were standing. Staff members of Chief's Bar told the officers that Wallen was responsible for throwing the chair from the sixth story of the business. Wallen was arrested for three counts of reckless endangerment of two police officers involved and for the danger to the public. Wallen was also charged with disorderly conduct. The popular country music singer was later released on a $15,250 bond. Taylor Swift Tops Billboard's The Greatest Pop Stars of 2023 List; Beyoncé Ranks Third – See Top 10!.

Morgan Wallen Arrested in Nashville for Throwing Chair

Morgan Wallen arrested in Nashville for allegedly throwing a chair off the roof of a bar. The chair landed just feet from several police officers who were standing in front of the business at the time.

