Cruise Control seems to be in full effect as Top Gun: Maverick continues to rule during its fifteenth weekend at the box office. Being one of the most successful films of 2022, the sequel now sits at $1.44 Billion worldwide and has gone on to become the fifth highest grossing film of all time domestically. Surpassing Black Panther, it looks like it might just inch past $1.5 Billion in a few weeks' time. Top Gun Maverick Movie Review: Tom Cruise's Legacy Sequel is a Gripping, Emotional Spectacle That Honours the Original! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check Out the Tweet:

#TopGunMaverick has become the 5th highest grossing film of all time domestically, passing ‘Black Panther’. pic.twitter.com/s5rQ4F0FtP — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 5, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)