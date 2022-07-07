First look at Ethan Hawke for the pre-production of Strange Way of Life is out. The film will also star Pedro Pascal and it will be, director Pedro Almodóvar's answer to Brokeback Mountain.

View Tweet Here:

First look at Ethan Hawke in pre-production for Pedro Almodovar’s ‘STRANGE WAY OF LIFE’, also starring Pedro Pascal. The 30-minute Western short film will be Almodovar’s answer to ‘Brokeback Mountain’. pic.twitter.com/cHc7wNhUQM — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 7, 2022

