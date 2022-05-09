The final episode of the third season of Succession was an unforgetful experience for fans where they saw Roman Roy (Kieran Culkin) and his elder brother Kendall (Jeremy Strong) and other characters experiencing unexpected twists in their lives. The makers renewed the show for another season and have finally shared an update about it. Speaking at the BAFTA TV Awards on Sunday, creator Jesse Armstrong said that they are almost done writing for Season 4. Succession Season 3 Ending Explained: What the Shocking Finale Means for the Main Characters in Season 4.

