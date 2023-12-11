Director James Gunn excitedly announced via Instagram that Nicholas Hoult is set to portray Lex Luthor in Superman Legacy. Gunn, elated with the casting choice, confirmed Hoult's role in the superhero film. Expressing his enthusiasm, Gunn shared, "Yes, finally I can answer, @nicholashoult is Lex Luthor in #SupermanLegacy and I couldn't be happier." Gunn also hinted at crafting a distinctive portrayal of Lex, sharing plans for a version that promises to be unprecedented and memorable in cinematic history. Superman Legacy: Nicholas Hoult Roped In To Play Lex Luthor in James Gunn’s DC Film - Reports.

