Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced and Edi Gathegi will play Guy Gardner, Hawkgirl and Mister Terrific respectively in the upcoming Superman: Legacy. Nathan Fillion is has also been in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Suicide Squad. While Isabela was seen in Dora and the Lost City of Gold, Edi Gathegi played Armando Muñoz in X-Men: First Class. Superman Legacy: Alexander Skarsgard, Bill Skarsgard on the Shortlist to Portray Lex Luthor in James Gunn's DC Film - Reports.

View Superman Legacy Update:

"Superman: Legacy" writer-director James Gunn is expanding the new DC universe with three new actors: Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, one of the figures known as Green Lantern; Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl; and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific.

