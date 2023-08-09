Following the success of RackaRacka's Talk to Me, A24 has announced a sequel titled Talk 2 Me. While there is no word on what the plot might be, its confirmed that the duo of Michael and Danny Philippou will return to direct the film and that the screenplay is currently being written by them alongside Bill Hinzman. Talk to Me Movie Review: The RackaRacka Duo’s Frighteningly Entertaining Horror Film is an Impressive Debut (LatestLY Exclusive).

