A video from Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour show in Buenos Aires, Argentina, has surfaced online. The singer is seen rushing off stage to Travis Kelce. She hugs and kisses him publicly post her show. Looks like Taylor is not shy anymore to flaunt her affection for Travis! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Spotted Together in Buenos Aires; Fans Cheer As the Rumoured Couple Walk Holding Hands (Watch Videos).

Taylor Swift Kissing Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift running to kiss Travis Kelce after her show in Argentina. pic.twitter.com/pz6g9sgjNn — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 12, 2023

