Excitement builds for fans of The Bear as Season 3, starring Jeremy Allen White, gears up for production starting in late February-early March 2024. The previous season left Carmy, played by White, trapped in a walk-in fridge during the restaurant's 'Friends and Family' night, leaving viewers eager to discover his fate. The Bear Season 2: Jeremy Allen White's Drama Series Becomes FX's Most Watched Premiere on Hulu.

View The Bear S3 Update:

‘THE BEAR’ Season 3 will reportedly commence production in late February-early March 2024. (Source: https://t.co/ETozcBRIPz) pic.twitter.com/Badj6JPAVk — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) November 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)