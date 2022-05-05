Thor: Love and Thunder is going to feature the debut of Christian Bale in the MCU. The Batman actor is playing Gorr the God Butcher in the upcoming film and director Taika Waititi had some really high praise for him. Waititi says that Marvel has it's best villain yet in Christian Bale's Gorr the God Butcher. Thor: Love and Thunder releases in theatres on July 8, 2022. Thor Love and Thunder: Know More About Christian Bale's Supervillain Gorr Set to Debut in Chris Hemsworth's Marvel Film!

Check Out The Full Quote Here:

"In my humble opinion, we have probably the best villain that Marvel’s ever had in Christian Bale" — Taika Waititi on Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher in #ThorLoveAndThunder ⚡️ (via @AP) pic.twitter.com/3x8X3HPLOi — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) May 5, 2022

