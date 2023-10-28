The sixth and the final season of the much-lauded series, The Crown, will be released in two parts. The first part with four episodes will premiere on November 16, whereas the second part with six episodes will be streaming from December 14. Ahead of the premiere of The Crown Season 6, the makers have shared new poster of Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana and we bet, her striking looks will leave you charmed. The Crown Season 6 Part 1 Trailer: Elizabeth Debicki's Netflix Drama Series Shows The Rise and Fallout Of Princess Diana (Watch Video).

Elizabeth Debicki As Princess Diana In The Crown S6

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Crown (@thecrownnetflix)

