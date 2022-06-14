A new poster featuring Dhanush from The Gray Man has been unveiled by the makers today (June 14). In the character poster, we get to see the South actor as Avik San in an intense look and on a mission. Right from the style to the pose, we are impressed by Dhanush's dedication. The Gray Man: First Look of Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas Out from the Russo Brothers’ Film (View Pics).

Dhanush in The Gray Man:

Avik San (Dhanush) is on a lethal mission. pic.twitter.com/cwhXYQKwhc — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) June 14, 2022

