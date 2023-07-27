The Kardashians Season 4 is coming soon! The reality series, which serves as the Kardashians’ follow-up to Keeping Up With The Kardashians, is all set to stream on Hulu and Disney+ from September 28. The makers dropped a new promo of the show announcing its release date. Season 4 of the show will likely pick up where Season 3 left off, following the Kardashians as they navigate their personal and professional lives. The show is sure to feature plenty of drama, as well as some heartwarming moments. Kim Kardashian's Skims Turns Lifesaver: Woman Claims She Survived Four Gunshots While Wearing the Body Suit (Watch Video).

The Kardashians Season 4 Premiere Date:

season 4. see you september 28 on @hulu, Disney+ internationally, and Star+ in Latin America. 🤍 #TheKardashians pic.twitter.com/ZQmfBZyP1w — The Kardashians (@kardashianshulu) July 27, 2023

