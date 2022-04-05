It looks like editing The Northman might have been quite the task as Robert Eggers wasn't totally happy with the process. Director Robert Eggers got candid about the creative differences he had with the studio and said that he didn't get the say on the final cut of the film. The entire ordeal has apparently turned him off from wanting to direct another big budget film.

Check Out The Quote Below:

Robert Eggers says #TheNorthman may be his last big-budget film because of studio interference “I don’t think I’ll do it again ... I’d like to make one even bigger. But, without control ... It's too hard" (via @NewYorker) pic.twitter.com/5ZDtzcwY1I — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) April 5, 2022

