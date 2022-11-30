The new trailer for The Super Mario Bros Movie revealed more about what we can expect, and it looks like Illumination is going all in. With references to Donkey Kong's characters and at the end there being a sequence of Mario Kart, fans are frothing over the amount of references packed in this trailer. Here are some of the best reactions we could find. The Super Mario Bros Trailer: Chris Pratt Faces Bowser's Wrath in Illumination's Adaptation of the Hit Nintendo Game! (Watch Trailer).

Funky Kong!

ATTENTION EVERYONE FUNKY KONG IS IN THE MOVIE I REPEAT FUNKY KONG IS IN THE MOVIE pic.twitter.com/E39JhqfGdy — Donkey Kong (@DonkeyKongApe) November 29, 2022

The Entire Kong Family is Here!

There's been rumors about a Donkey Kong spinoff, I wonder if they're laying the groundwork for people to recognize the supporting case because we've gotten so many DK Characters confirmed today as cameos. Diddy Kong, Dixie Kong, Kiddy Kong, Funky Kong, and now Swanky Kong!?!? pic.twitter.com/KBTSylX8hC — StupidMarioBros1Fan (@StupidMarioFan1) November 30, 2022

It's Real and it Looks Damn Good!

Love to See it!

Mario Kart references in the Mario movie! pic.twitter.com/JKDV3SBlLS — TheNCSmaster (@TheNCSmaster) November 29, 2022

Nintendo Fans' Multiverse of Madness!

The Mario kart references AAAHHH pic.twitter.com/fVwHSpAI0J — Aiden139 (@AidenRS139) November 29, 2022

Love Good News!

THEY PUT MARIOKART IN THE SUPER MARIO MOVIE pic.twitter.com/skQxn7L9SX — Bjönk (@BorkEternal) November 29, 2022

April Needs to Hurry Up!

BRO MARIO KART REFERENCES??? FUNKY KONG AND RAINBOW ROAD??? APRIL NEED TO HURRY HER ASS UP. 😭#MarioMovie pic.twitter.com/AIdT7BnsE6 — JOLLY J✨ (@DynamoSuperX) November 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)