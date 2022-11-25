After portraying a comedic Thor for his last two solo outings, Chris Hemsworth thinks its time to reinvent the character once again. Saying that he wishes for a completely new tone if he returns as the God of Thunder just for his own "sanity", Hemsworth wants a "drastically different" take on the character. This would fit in line with Thor having a tone shit after every two solo films as Thor: Ragnarok introduced a more comedic version of the character after Thor: The Dark World. Thor Love and Thunder Movie Review: Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman's Marvel Film is a Bumpy Ride With Occasional Sparks of Taika Waititi Charm (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check Out the Tweet:

Chris Hemsworth wants a completely new tone for Thor if he returns as the character "It would have to be a drastically different version ... just for my own sanity" pic.twitter.com/soL6XwbuQ7 — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) November 25, 2022

