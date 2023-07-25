As per reports, recently, Tom Brady and Irina Shayk enjoyed a sleepover together at former's Los Angeles home. They were photographed arriving at Brady's house together in the afternoon, and they did not emerge until the following morning. Now, viral photos of two have sparked rumours that they are dating. However, neither Brady nor Shayk has confirmed or denied the speculation. Leonardo DiCaprio Spotted Alongside Irina Shayk and Stella Maxwell at Coachella 2023 (View Pic).

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk Dating?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TMZ (@tmz_tv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)