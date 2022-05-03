Lady Gaga has unveiled her new single for the upcoming movie, Top Gun: Maverick. The song titled "Hold My Hand" has been released in audio form on YouTube as well as music streaming services on Spotify, Amazon and Apple. Lady Gaga Flaunts Her Sexy Booty in This Hot Poolside Photo Wearing a Bikini (View Pic).

See Lady Gaga's post on Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga)

Listen to the Song below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)