Tyler James Williams took to his Instagram story and denied that he was gay. he also urged people to stop "overanalyzing someones behavior in an attempt "catch" them directly" which contributes to the anxiety of queer or queer questioning people. He wished "Happy Pride to all of my queer and questioning brothers, sisters, and individuals" Tyler James Williams Photographed by Chantal Anderson for GQ Hype.

View Tyler's Full Statement Below:

Tyler James Williams denies he’s gay and says speculating someone’s sexuality is dangerous: “Overanalyzing someones behavior in an attempt to ‘catch’ them directly contributes to the anxiety a lot of queer and queer questioning people feel when they fear living in their truth.” pic.twitter.com/jVQz1CseGr — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 4, 2023

