Warner Bros Discovery have found themselves in hot water, yet, once again. Hit with a lawsuit, the studio has reportedly been accused of misleading their shareholders regarding the subscriber count on HBO Max. Cooking up numbers to as much as 10 million, this was done is order to complete its merger earlier this year with Discovery. 'Dune' Producer Legendary Pictures Ending Partnership With Warner Bros, Looking to Join Sony or Paramount Next.

Check Out the Tweet:

A class-action lawsuit claims Warner Bros Discovery cooked its HBO Max subscriber numbers by as many as 10 million as well as misled shareholders in other ways. (Source: https://t.co/Za3iTwB9un) pic.twitter.com/GGNvPwVG0H — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 27, 2022

