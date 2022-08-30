Amidst the huge shakeup at Warner Bros, it looks like Legendary Pictures is ready to jump ship as well. Responsible for the development of Dune, The Monsterverse films and some of the DC properties as well, the production company is set to end its partnership with Warner Bros and is looking at Paramount or Sony as their next partners. Batgirl Shelved: Director Bilall Fallah Tried Salvaging Footage of Leslie Grace's DC Film After Learning it Was Cancelled.

Check Out the Tweet:

Legendary Entertainment is planning to move on from Warner Bros and make movies with either Sony or Paramount (via @TheAnkler) pic.twitter.com/Snk57I2z1q — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) August 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)