YK Osiris was accused of sexual assault after he forcibly kissed Sukihana twice at The Crew League event in Atlanta. He received a lot of backlash after his actions and Sukihana also deleted her Twitter account after the incident. YK posted a note on Instagram saying "I want to publicly offer my sincerest apology to Sukihana. In an attempt to be playful I misread the moment and violated Sukihana's boundaries." Tenoch Huerta, Black Panther–Wakanda Forever Actor, Accused of Sexual Assault by a Saxophonist.

Read Full Apology Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YKIZZYYY🤞🏾 (@ykosiris)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)