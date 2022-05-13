Zack Snyder’s films Army of the Dead and Zack Snyder’s Justice League had won in the two new fan-voted categories, ‘Fan Favorite’ and ‘Cheer Moment’, respectively. But as per a report in TheWrap, the voting may have been rigged with automated bots and that’s how the prestigious Oscars awards went in favour of Zack Snyder’s movies. Oscars 2022: Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead Wins Fan Favourite Movie of the Year.

Oscars 2022 ‘Fan Favourite’ And ‘Cheer Moment’ Awards

Zack Snyder fans reportedly rigged the 'Fan Favorite' and "Cheer Moment" Oscar awards by using automated Twitter bots (via @TheWrap) pic.twitter.com/BB4qI2hS7I — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) May 13, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)