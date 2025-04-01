The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a plea filed by popular YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, aka BeerBiceps, on Tuesday (April 1). The plea is in connection with the multiple FIRs registered against him in the "parents having sex" joke made by him during an episode of stand-up comedian Samay Raina's India's Got Latent (IGL). A bench of justices, Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh, is likely scheduled to hear the matter. On March 3, the Court extended the relief of interim protection to Allahbadia and allowed him to resume his podcast show, The Ranveer Show (TRS). ‘TRS’ New Episode: Ranveer Allahbadia Releases First Podcast After ‘India’s Got Latent’ Controversy, Interviews Buddhist Monk Palga Rinpoche (Watch Video).

