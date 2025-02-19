Amid ongoing controversy over Ranveer Allahbadia’s controversial “parental sex” remark on Samay Raina's show India’s Got Latent, a resurfaced video of a stand-up comedian has gone viral. In the clip, Samay could be seen mocking a two-month-old infant’s medical condition, cracking a distasteful joke about INR 16 crore injection. “A two-month-old baby needs a INR 16 crore injection. If you were the mother and suddenly got INR 16 crore in your bank account, you would at least show your husband and say… inflation is rising," he says in the video during his live show. Samay further escalates the controversy with an insensitive remark about the outcome of the treatment, saying, "If the baby doesn’t survive, will it be a loss? And if he survives after spending INR 16 crore only to grow up and say he wants to be a poet?" Shayad Samay Kharab Chal Raha Hai’: Samay Raina Reacts to Ranveer Allahbadia’s ‘India’s Got Talent’ Controversy During His Live Show in Canada.

Samay Raina's Old Clip Mocking a Child's Illness Goes Viral

