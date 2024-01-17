Mia Khalifa took to the micro-blogging platform X and shared video of a Jewish woman confronting her over her alleged anti-Semitic comments. The former adult film actress shared the post and mentioned in the caption, “The Zionists are losing the plot. She followed me through the lobby calling me slurs and didn’t stop the entire time she was waiting for her UberPool at the Antique Jewelry Fair.” The incident happened outside the Miami International Airport where the Jewish woman repeatedly kept telling Mia, ‘Am Yisrael Chai’, which means ‘the people of Israel live’. Mia retorted stating, “Oh my God! You smell like knock-off falafel.” Mia Khalifa Speaks for Palestine Amid Hamas Attacks on Israel, Former Pornstar Says 'If You Are Not With Palestinians, Then You Are on Wrong Side of Apartheid'.

Mia Khalifa’s Video Post

The Zionists are losing the plot. She followed me through the lobby calling me slurs and didn’t stop the entire time she was waiting for her UberPool at the Antique Jewelry Fair. She’s a vendor- something she made abundantly clear so I guess this is what her business stands for: pic.twitter.com/8Bvw5yYEYJ — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) January 15, 2024

