Dr Romantic has been green lit for season 3 and will see Han Suk Kyu, Lee Sung Kyung and Ahn Hyo Seop return. Dr Romantic tells the story of a reputable and well known doctor who starts working at Doldam Hospital. Season 3 will return in the first half of 2023, with scriptwriters Kang Eun Kyung and Lim Hye Min and director Yoo In Suk. Lee Sung Kyung Birthday Special: Top 10 Times the Shooting Stars Actress Slayed Us All With Her À La Mode Looks.

