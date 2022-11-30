ITZY have released their album Cheshire along with a music video for their title track of the same name. In the video, the members bring about and a light and fun attitude and ask the audience "why so serious?". The lyrics talk about going along with the flow and taking things as they are, instead of complicating things more. ITZY Look Poised and Drip With Finesse in BVLGARI on the Cover of Singles Magazine.

