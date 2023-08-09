BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung has announced his solo debut album Layover which will consist of six songs. They are- "Rainy Days", "Blue", "Love Me Again", "Slow Dancing", "For Us" and "Slow Dancing" (Piano Version) on September 8. According to reports, two songs ‘Love Me Again’ and ‘Rainy Days’ will pre-release from his solo album on August 11. BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung To Release His First Solo Album in the Third Quarter of This Year – Reports.

Check Out The Post Here:

V of BTS will release ‘Love Me Again’ and ‘Rainy Days’ as the pre-releases from his debut solo album ‘Layover’ this Friday, August 11th. pic.twitter.com/Y3BInTkcMe — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 9, 2023

