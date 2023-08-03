Mask Girl is a new Netflix thriller series that shows Nana as an internet personality who calls herself Mask Girl and livestreams at night. In reality she's an ordinary office worker who is insecure about her looks. After a while of maintaining this persona, ill fated events plague her life and turn it upside down. This leaves her grappling with rumours surrounding Mask Girl and forces her to face the truth. Song Hye Kyo's The Glory Remains The Most Watched Television Title On Netflix On Week 2 - 5 Reasons Why You Should Watch It.

Watch Trailer for Mask Girl:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)