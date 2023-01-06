As per a statement issued by the entertainment agency SM Entertainment, their client Haechan had recently suffered from abnormal heart palpitations. He has been doing hospital and taking the needed medical measures to make a recovery. As part of the same, the singer is also taking a break from his work schedules and concerts, till he makes a full recovery. NCT's Jeno Called Out by Fans for His 'Poorly Made Joke' Towards Band Member Haechan.

