NCT Jeno's recent remark on his band member Haechan has not gone down well with fans. As netizens have slammed Jeno for his 'flesh-y' reply. FYI, it had so happened that in a BTS video, when Haechan asked Jeno, “Why are you so muscular?” the latter 'bodyshamed' and replied, “Why do you have so much flesh?”. NCT’s Jeno Starts Personal Instagram Account, Posts Series of Ethereal Photos in All White (View Pics).

Jeno Gets Called Out By Fans:

NCT's Jeno Called Out By Fans For His "Poorly Made Joke" Towards Haechan https://t.co/ZdXRRgkbA9 — Koreaboo (@Koreaboo) November 26, 2022

