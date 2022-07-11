Min Hyun who was previously in the band Wanna One from 2017 to 2019, and then debuted in NU'EST, has opened up his own personal YouTube channel. The singer posted the news on his official Twitter account. The singer and actor has already posted his first YouTube video, which is a behind the scenes of his drama Alchemy of Souls. NU’EST’s Member Hwang Min-hyun Aka Minhyun Tests Positive for COVID-19.

Watch Min Hyun's First YouTube Video Here:

