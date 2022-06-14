RBW Entertainment has recently come under fire for the mistreatment of the band ONEUS. But recently fans were shocked when the schedules for the band were revealed online and showed the members having too much on their plate at once, with some days even including four to five fansigns in a day among other events. Many pictures and videos also surfaced online where the members can be seen being treated harshly during fansigns. ‘That That’ by PSY, Featuring BTS’ Suga, Becomes the First Korean Music Video To Reach 200 Million Views This Year.

View tweet below:

Netizens Call Out K-Pop Agency RBW For Poor Treatment Of ONEUS And Fans During Recent Fansigns https://t.co/pBKf0MeobR — Koreaboo (@Koreaboo) June 14, 2022

