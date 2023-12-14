SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan recently underwent ankle surgery and is currently in recovery, as reported by Soompi citing a statement from PLEDIS Entertainment. Due to his health condition, Jeonghan will be unable to join SEVENTEEN's forthcoming tour in Fukuoka, Bangkok, Bulacan, and Macao. As a cherished member of the group's vocal line, Jeonghan's absence is deeply felt in the highly anticipated FOLLOW tour across four Asian cities. The agency communicated this update to fans through Weverse. SEVENTEEN Shares a Special Message for Indian Fans, Says ‘We’ll Bring Our Best Performances to You the First Chance We Get’.

PLEDIS Entertainment On Weverse Informs Fans About Jeonghan Health:

Pledis Entertainment (Photo Credits: Weverse)

